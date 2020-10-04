Advertisement

Cherry Creek Elementary closed Monday due to sewer main break

Sign outside of Cherry Creek Elementary school.
Sign outside of Cherry Creek Elementary school.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Cherry Creek Elementary School in Marquette will be closed Monday, October 5, due to a sewer main break.

This, according to Marquette Area Public Schools superintendent Bill Saunders. Saunders says that all other schools in the district will be in session. Saunders also said that the issue should be resolved sometime Monday, and classes should resume Tuesday at Cherry Creek Elementary.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Houghton County residents get a “lift” to take part in Color Tour

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Proceeds go to the Mont Ripley Ski Patrol and Ski Team.

News

COVID-19 testing site at Michigan Tech University

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Cars drive through, with drivers and passengers getting tested due to an uptick in cases across Houghton County.

News

Drifa Brewing Company celebrates first year running the taps

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
The co-op craft brewery said that members have stepped up critical support amidst pandemic challenges.

News

Book club rummage sale raises money for Trillium House

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Lily Simmons
Last year, the rummage sale brought in $3,000 for the residential hospice care facility.

Latest News

News

Experience the Farm continues at Jo-Kay Corral through October 17

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Lily Simmons
Children can go horseback riding, go on hay rides, and hunt for eggs in the corn crib.

News

Traffic lane closure

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By Steve Asplund
US 2 & 41 southbound lane closure in Escanaba beginning October 5

Political News

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

GINCC holding virtual gala this year

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual gala and fundraiser virtually this year

News

Fall tourism

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
Fall Tourism in Marquette County

News

MDHHS releases climate and health planning guide

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
A pilot program that started in Marquette County is in the early steps of being implemented state-wide.