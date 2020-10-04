Cherry Creek Elementary closed Monday due to sewer main break

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Cherry Creek Elementary School in Marquette will be closed Monday, October 5, due to a sewer main break.

This, according to Marquette Area Public Schools superintendent Bill Saunders. Saunders says that all other schools in the district will be in session. Saunders also said that the issue should be resolved sometime Monday, and classes should resume Tuesday at Cherry Creek Elementary.

