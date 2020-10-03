Traffic lane closure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A traffic alert for drivers in the Escanaba area beginning Monday, October 5.

The right side of the southbound lane by the KFC restaurant on US 2 & 41 will be closed. This will be from the overhead railroad crossing to the 14th Avenue North intersection. The lane closure starts at 8 a.m. October 5 and should be completed by Thursday or Friday.

The City of Escanaba Water Department is closing the road to replace faulty water services.

City officials say there should be no disruption in potable water for customers in the area.

They do ask motorists to slow down, expect delays and if possible avoid the area.

If you have questions, you’re asked to contact The City of Escanaba Water Department at 786-1301.

