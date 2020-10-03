Advertisement

Houghton County residents get a “lift” to take part in Color Tour

Proceeds go to the Mont Ripley Ski Patrol and Ski Team.
Leaves changing color near Sugarloaf Mountain.
Leaves changing color near Sugarloaf Mountain.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, people are getting a bit of a lift to look at the fall colors in Houghton County.

Mont Ripley Ski Area in Hancock held its annual Color Tour, allowing people to ride a char lift to the top of the hill and gaze at the autumn view.

The event was all for a good cause, too, with the proceeds going to the ski area’s patrol and the Mont Ripley Ski Team.

Patroller Kurt Terhune says all the money raised will help the ski patrol immensely.

“It means a ton to us," Terhune said, "because that way, we are able to actually have all the different volunteers come to the hill and help you during the winter season when all of you are coming down the hill, and make sure that if you get injured, we are going to be there to help you off and make sure you stay safe.”

The event will continue tomorrow afternoon from noon to 7:00 p.m., as well as all of next weekend.

