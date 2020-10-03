Advertisement

GINCC holding virtual gala this year

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This year the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual gala virtually. October 5-9 the GINCC will celebrate 10 years with it’s members with awards and an online auction.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Chamber. In addition, the award night gives the Chamber a chance to recognize the members and individuals who have stood out in the community.

“Besides being our fundraiser for the year, it’s an opportunity to learn a little more about the Chamber of Commerce, what it does, the role it plays in the community, our award night is on October 8, and that’s the business of the year, business people of the year, volunteer and organization of the year,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC Executive Director.

The chamber will also present its annual financial report during the virtual gala.

