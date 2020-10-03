Advertisement

Experience the Farm continues at Jo-Kay Corral through October 17

Children can go horseback riding, go on hay rides, and hunt for eggs in the corn crib.
Kevin McIlhaney feeds goats at Jo-Kay Corral.
Kevin McIlhaney feeds goats at Jo-Kay Corral.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s still time to “Experience the Farm” at Jo-Kay Corral in Negaunee Township.

The interactive farming event will continue through October 17th. Children can try horseback riding, go on hay rides, and hunt for eggs in the corn crib.

Farmer Kevin McIlhaney says it’s an opportunity to teach kids about where much of their food comes from.

“A lot of children don’t know how food comes from the fields and from the gardens and onto their plates, so we try to help them understand that,” McIlhaney explained. “It’s kind of a hands-on experience is what we want the kids to have, to see what it is to take care of the animals and feed them and all.”

With many indoor events canceled due to COVID-19, McIlhaney says experience the farm is a great alternative for families looking to spend time outside.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

