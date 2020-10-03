Drifa Brewing Company celebrates first year running the taps

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing Company said it is the state’s first cooperatively-owned craft brewery -- and this weekend the taps were fresher than ever in celebration of their one year anniversary.

The festivities began Friday and goes into Sunday, featuring live music, outdoor heating lamps and delicious beer to keep you toasty during the cold nights.

The brewery is one of 12 in the country made up of members entitled to all rights and benefits of ownership.

General Manager Heather Ludwig said they are now at over 500 members.

And she said those members have stepped up support for this first year under the challenges in operating under a pandemic.

“You know it’s not the easiest business model, but I think it’s the most rewarding and definitely the most community-driven. And beer has been bringing people together for, who knows, thousands of years! So we’ll keep on brewing beer and we’ll all stick together,” Ludwig said.

The general manager also informed that Drifa Brewing will continue to accept new members.

To apply online: MEMBERSHIP FORM

