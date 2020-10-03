Advertisement

Drifa Brewing Company celebrates first year running the taps

The craft brewery said that members have stepped up critical support amidst pandemic challenges.
The brewery says it's Michigan's first co-op brewery and one of 12 in the nation.
The brewery says it's Michigan's first co-op brewery and one of 12 in the nation.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing Company said it is the state’s first cooperatively-owned craft brewery -- and this weekend the taps were fresher than ever in celebration of their one year anniversary.

The festivities began Friday and goes into Sunday, featuring live music, outdoor heating lamps and delicious beer to keep you toasty during the cold nights.

The brewery is one of 12 in the country made up of members entitled to all rights and benefits of ownership.

General Manager Heather Ludwig said they are now at over 500 members.

And she said those members have stepped up support for this first year under the challenges in operating under a pandemic.

“You know it’s not the easiest business model, but I think it’s the most rewarding and definitely the most community-driven. And beer has been bringing people together for, who knows, thousands of years! So we’ll keep on brewing beer and we’ll all stick together,” Ludwig said.

The general manager also informed that Drifa Brewing will continue to accept new members.

To apply online: MEMBERSHIP FORM

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Book club rummage sale raises money for Trillium House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Last year, the rummage sale brought in $3,000 for the residential hospice care facility.

News

Experience the Farm continues at Jo-Kay Corral through October 17

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Children can go horseback riding, go on hay rides, and hunt for eggs in the corn crib.

News

Traffic lane closure

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
US 2 & 41 southbound lane closure in Escanaba beginning October 5

Political News

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Latest News

News

GINCC holding virtual gala this year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual gala and fundraiser virtually this year

News

Fall tourism

Updated: 21 hours ago
Fall Tourism in Marquette County

News

MDHHS releases climate and health planning guide

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
A pilot program that started in Marquette County is in the early steps of being implemented state-wide.

News

Governor Whitmer responds to Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 22 hours ago
Whitmer says the ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, her emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law.

News

ISD COVID

Updated: 22 hours ago
This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.

News

GOV Phase Four

Updated: 23 hours ago
Governor Whitmer Moves the UP to Phase 4