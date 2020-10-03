Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site at Michigan Tech University

Cars drive through, with drivers and passengers getting tested due to an uptick in cases across Houghton County.
The husky statue on Michigan Tech's campus dons a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The husky statue on Michigan Tech's campus dons a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a stream of cars drove through the the parking lot behind the Gates Tennis Center at Michigan Technological University, with drivers and passengers waiting for a COVID-19 test.

MTU’s Director of Public Safety, Brian Cadwell, said it was crucial to have a large space for the test site.

“We made this space available to the health department and the National Guard as our support for the community,” Cadwell explained, "because you need a good spot to do this, and it works out very well with the location here.”

Western U.P. Health Officer Kate Beer said it was vital to do this kind of testing before the rise in cases got any worse.

“It’s very important that we detect who has the virus and who is active with the virus,” Beer said, "that we do our contact tracing and our case investigation process so that we can at least slow down the spread, if not prevent further spread.”

Vehicles had lined up early, in two separate lines, with the first tests done shortly before 9:00 in the morning. Health officials, the National Guard, and volunteers came out to help with the forms and nasal swabs needed for each test.

One of those volunteers was Houghton County Commissioner Tom Tikkanen. He says despite the county’s high positivity rate, the area’s population continues to stay strong.

“There’s no better place for us to weather this storm than in Houghton County,” Tikkanen stated. "Our people are resilient, they are strong, and they depend upon one another. It’s a good place to be during this time of crisis.”

Beer was delighted with the turnout and says these tests would help make a difference in the entire county.

“It’s really nice to see that the community is as concerned as we are about this outbreak,” she said. "By doing this, we will be able to make some difference within the community, so I think people are taking the right steps in getting tested.”

Beer says those tested will likely receive their results within the next two or three days.

