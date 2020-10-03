Book club rummage sale raises money for Trillium House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of friends is raising money for a good cause.

Marquette-based book club “Bad Girls North” hosted a rummage sale October 2 – 3.

Funds brought in will go toward the Trillium House in Marquette. Last year, the rummage sale raised $3,000 for the residential hospice care facility.

Club member Carolyn McDonald says they’re happy to contribute to such an important cause.

“We just really want to do things for our community. Plus, we’re all at the age where we’re trying to get rid of things and simplify our lives, and charity does begin at home.”

The rummage sale will continue for an additional day on Saturday, October 10. The rummage sale is located at 7 Marquette Drive, Marquette.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.