Advertisement

Book club rummage sale raises money for Trillium House

Last year, the rummage sale brought in $3,000 for the residential hospice care facility.
The Trillium House in Marquette.
The Trillium House in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of friends is raising money for a good cause.

Marquette-based book club “Bad Girls North” hosted a rummage sale October 2 – 3.

Funds brought in will go toward the Trillium House in Marquette. Last year, the rummage sale raised $3,000 for the residential hospice care facility.

Club member Carolyn McDonald says they’re happy to contribute to such an important cause.

“We just really want to do things for our community. Plus, we’re all at the age where we’re trying to get rid of things and simplify our lives, and charity does begin at home.”

The rummage sale will continue for an additional day on Saturday, October 10. The rummage sale is located at 7 Marquette Drive, Marquette.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drifa Brewing Company celebrates first year running the taps

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The co-op craft brewery said that members have stepped up critical support amidst pandemic challenges.

News

Experience the Farm continues at Jo-Kay Corral through October 17

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Children can go horseback riding, go on hay rides, and hunt for eggs in the corn crib.

News

Traffic lane closure

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
US 2 & 41 southbound lane closure in Escanaba beginning October 5

Political News

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Latest News

News

GINCC holding virtual gala this year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual gala and fundraiser virtually this year

News

Fall tourism

Updated: 21 hours ago
Fall Tourism in Marquette County

News

MDHHS releases climate and health planning guide

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
A pilot program that started in Marquette County is in the early steps of being implemented state-wide.

News

Governor Whitmer responds to Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 22 hours ago
Whitmer says the ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, her emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law.

News

ISD COVID

Updated: 22 hours ago
This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.

News

GOV Phase Four

Updated: 23 hours ago
Governor Whitmer Moves the UP to Phase 4