Vierling Restaurant owners celebrate 35 years in Marquette

Terry and Kristi Doyle purchased the downtown fixture in 1985.
The Vierling Restaurant in Marquette.
The Vierling Restaurant in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, the owners of a popular Downtown Marquette restaurant celebrated 35 years in business.

The Vierling Restaurant was founded on October 3rd, 1883. Terry and Kristi Doyle purchased the business in January of 1985.

The establishment is known for its food and drinks, but also for its rich history. The oil paintings and stained glass inside are the original decor from the 1800s.

Terry Doyle says it’s an honor to have become such a fixture in Downtown Marquette.

“When we first bought the place in 1985, everybody told us we were crazy for being downtown, but we knew we wanted to be downtown,” Doyle said. “I love it. I mean, this is my favorite place to be. So every day is a celebration.”

The Vierling is holding drawings every day through October 3 in honor of the anniversary. Prizes include t-shirts, gift cards, and pint glasses.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

