Upper Michigan cases up 74 Friday, as governor announces rollback to Phase 4 on Oct. 9

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported 74 new cases, and one new death, Friday.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Thursday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

Alger: 2 cases

Baraga: 1 case

Delta: 14 cases

Dickinson: 6 cases

Gogebic: 2 cases

Houghton: 21 cases

Iron: 11 cases, 1 death, 1 recovery

Mackinac: 2 cases

Marquette: 4 cases

Menominee: 5 cases

Schoolcraft: 1 case

Ontonagon: 5 cases

As of Friday, Oct. 2 at 4:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 2,610 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,126 are considered recovered and 36 have resulted in death.

Upper Michigan has seen a drastic increase in case counts over the last month. This growth in cases prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to move the U.P. (Region 8) back to Phase 4 of her reopening plan beginning on Oct. 9. Learn more about that here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 44 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 1. Ten of those patients are in the ICU. Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 2.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has seven patients, and six others in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has 6 patients, but none are in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and none in the ICU. Schoolcraft County Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 16 patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 103,989 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.09 % have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 2.

Michigan reported 780 new cases Friday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 126,358. Seven new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,788 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 95,051. The new statewide recovery total will be updated in Saturday’s reporting data.

