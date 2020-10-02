U.P. HS Football Schedule for Week Three

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here is hopefully the last updates for the Upper Peninsula this week.

Eleven Player: Calumet at Iron Mountain is canceled; Menominee at Escanaba is canceled; Hancock at Westwood is canceled; Houghton at West Iron County is canceled; Iron Mountain at Menominee is canceled;

Eleven player games still on schedule: Marquette at Kingsford; Gladstone at Sault Ste, Marie; L’Anse at Negaunee; Norway at Bark River-Harris; and St. Ignace at East Jordan. Gwinn is idle after Ishpeming dropped varsity football this season.

Saturday - Manistique at Gogebic.

Eight Player: North Central at Forest Park is canceled.

Eight Player games still on schedule: Superior Central at Munising; Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. Ontonagon (at Ewen-Trout Creek); Carney-Nadeau at Stephenson; Engadine at Brimley; Rapid River at Cedarville; Pickford at Rudyard; and just added last night, North Central at Wausaukee, WI.

Thursday night Newberry blanked North Dickinson 37-0.

