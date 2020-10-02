Advertisement

The autumn chill and mix of rain & snowfall continue Saturday

Shower activity to taper off late Sunday followed by brief warming to start next week
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect precipitation continues into Saturday with daytime showers turning into a wintry mix of rain and snow in the evening as temperatures dip into freezing. The upper low system and its associated cold airmass pushes east of the U.P. late Sunday, with mild temperatures, mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze expected for Monday.

Friday: Cloudy skies, AM rain, PM showers

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain, clearing late

Highs: mid to upper 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies and warmer, with breezes from the southwest

Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold Early October Weather Continues into the Weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 1, 2020

Forecast

First snowflakes on the way

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A cool and wet trend continues.

Forecast

October Begins with Well Below Average Temperatures

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story and forecast: 9/30/2020

Forecast

Rainy trend before first snowflakes

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wet and cool fall pattern persists with snowflakes soon.

Latest News

Forecast

The Chill Continues as the Month Ends

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of September 29, 2020

Forecast

Another rainy & cool day

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wet and cool trend continues.

Forecast

An Unsettled, Chilly Weather Pattern will Linger Through the Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 28, 2020

Forecast

A wet and cool week ahead of us

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A fall trend unfolds with below normal temperatures and rainy conditions.

Forecast

A rainy, breezy start to the week followed by a cold spell and slight snow showers near the weekend

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
A cold northerly wind and sufficient moisture can add snow showers to the mix over Lake Superior shores Thursday night.

Forecast

Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT
Mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with westerly breezes in excess of 25 mph