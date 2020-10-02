The autumn chill and mix of rain & snowfall continue Saturday
Shower activity to taper off late Sunday followed by brief warming to start next week
Lake effect precipitation continues into Saturday with daytime showers turning into a wintry mix of rain and snow in the evening as temperatures dip into freezing. The upper low system and its associated cold airmass pushes east of the U.P. late Sunday, with mild temperatures, mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze expected for Monday.
Friday: Cloudy skies, AM rain, PM showers
Highs: 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening
Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain, clearing late
Highs: mid to upper 40s
Monday: Partly cloudy skies and warmer, with breezes from the southwest
Highs: 50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers
Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 50s
