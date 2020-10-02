The autumn chill and mix of rain & snowfall continue Saturday

Lake effect precipitation continues into Saturday with daytime showers turning into a wintry mix of rain and snow in the evening as temperatures dip into freezing. The upper low system and its associated cold airmass pushes east of the U.P. late Sunday, with mild temperatures, mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze expected for Monday.

Friday: Cloudy skies, AM rain, PM showers

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain, clearing late

Highs: mid to upper 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies and warmer, with breezes from the southwest

Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s

