Tahquamenon Area Schools closing Friday due to positive COVID-19 test

TAHQUAMENON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tahquamenon Area Schools says an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and will close to school on Friday.

At this time, it is unknown if the person was a student, teacher or other staff member. They are currently at home in isolation.

The district says they are working closely with the LMAS Health Department who is performing contact tracing and will identify all close contacts.

The school says if you are not contacted then your child is not a close contact and therefore your child is not required to quarantine.

Cleaning and disinfecting of the entire building will take place on Friday and close the school.

The school says the situation is fluid and they are monitoring it closely.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.