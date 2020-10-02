Advertisement

Tahquamenon Area Schools closing Friday due to positive COVID-19 test

At this time, it is unknown if the person was a student, teacher or other staff member. They are currently at home in isolation.
According to the superintendent, the school will be closed for a deep clean as they perform contact tracing.
According to the superintendent, the school will be closed for a deep clean as they perform contact tracing.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHQUAMENON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tahquamenon Area Schools says an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and will close to school on Friday.

At this time, it is unknown if the person was a student, teacher or other staff member. They are currently at home in isolation.

The district says they are working closely with the LMAS Health Department who is performing contact tracing and will identify all close contacts.

The school says if you are not contacted then your child is not a close contact and therefore your child is not required to quarantine.

Cleaning and disinfecting of the entire building will take place on Friday and close the school.

The school says the situation is fluid and they are monitoring it closely.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Superior Solar Project open house hosted by Savion, LLC in Marquette County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
For the past year, Savion, LLC, a solar and energy company, has been evaluating sites in Marquette County for a solar farm.

News

Nagelkirk Gardens hosts Harvest Daze & Nights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Nagelkirk Gardens hosted their first Harvest Daze & Nights event Thursday, a sale for the garden center and a chance to show off the event venue

News

LSCP asks Governor to look at increasing restaurant capacity in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Lake Superior Community Partnership joined another group in asking Governor Whitmer about expanding seating capacity for restaurants in Upper Michigan

News

Rate reduction takes effect for Marquette Board of Light & Power customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette BLP customers will see a rate reduction of 3.7 percent on average effective October 1.

Latest News

News

Construction of new Beacon House continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Home for patients receiving specialty medical care and their families will be located next to UP Health System Marquette.

News

New program aims to help seniors in need of companionship

Updated: 4 hours ago
RSVP volunteers will be providing Virtual Friendly Visiting with residents at the D.J. Jacobetti Center and the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

News

MDARD offering rural grants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is now accepting proposals for the Rural Development Fund grants, a competitive grant program aimed at promoting the sustainability of land-based industries and supporting infrastructure that benefits rural communities in Michigan.

State

Unemployment: Michigan activates Federal Extended Benefits program

Updated: 4 hours ago
This activation allows or up to 59 weeks of unemployment benefits to those impacted by economic uncertainty created by COVID-19.

News

Workshops available for UP residents struggling with chronic illnesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan and the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network are working together to offer Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH), a free online interactive program focusing on positive health behaviors.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago