Sugarloaf Mountain parking lot expansion completed

The parking lot was expanded due to increased traffic and safety concerns.
Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area.
Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The expanded Sugarloaf Mountain parking lot officially opened to the public Friday morning.

The lot was expanded due to increased traffic in recent years, as well as safety concerns about cars parking along the side of County Road 550.

According to Marquette County Planning Manager Thyra Karlstrom, the parking lot was designed to fit in with the natural surroundings.

“We’re trying to have sustainable recreation,” Karlstrom explained. “Rather than just having a big paved, open parking lot, this will be able to maintain weather events and maintain that natural feeling that you get when you hike Sugarloaf.”

The project was a partnership between Marquette County, Sanders & Czapski Associates, and Llindberg & Sons Construction.

