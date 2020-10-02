Advertisement

Secretary of State offices to begin offering priority appointments

The priority appointments will be available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Michigan Secretary of State seal.
Michigan Secretary of State seal.(Michigan SOS)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Friday announced branch offices would offer priority driver’s license and state ID appointments from Monday, Oct. 5, through Monday, Nov. 2.

The priority appointments, which will be available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, are for Michigan residents who need to get a first-time license or ID, replace (because of loss) a license or ID, or correct (because of a name change or other change) a license or ID.

The appointments will be available for booking this afternoon. To make an appointment, visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

“These appointments will ensure customers get the new or replacement driver’s license or state ID they may need as soon as possible,” Benson said. “Prioritizing these appointments is another way we are ensuring continued service to Michigan residents during this pandemic.”

In addition to the priority appointment timeslot, residents also can complete these first-time, replacement or correction transactions, and other limited types of transactions, using the next-day and advance appointment categories available through the online appointment system.

Each individual must make a separate appointment to ensure enough time is allotted for service. Appointments aren’t transferable to another customer. Duplicate appointments will be canceled.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

