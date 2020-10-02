Police make arrest related to smuggling drugs into prisons

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police- Sault Ste Marie Post made an arrest after receiving information that drugs were going to be sent into the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

The arrest was made by working with the Michigan Department of Correcitons, Kinross Police, UPSET East, and Trident. A suspect was arrested and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail for multiple drug-related charges following an investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.