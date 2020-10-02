Advertisement

Oct. 2 brings snow to parts of Upper Michigan

The National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township recorded 0.6″ of snow as of 10:06 a.m.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Parts of Upper Michigan got a small taste of winter Friday morning.

Light snow showers fell across the north wind belts overnight and into the early daylight hours Friday. The National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township recorded 0.6″ of snow as of 10:06 a.m. The first measurable snow is typically recorded at the local NWS office around Oct. 15.

Painesdale, in Houghton County, reported 0.8″ of snow as of 9:15 a.m.

Meteorologist Jennifer Perez shared an early morning view from the TV6 studio carport.

Share your snow or other weather photos with us using the Burst bubble below.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Snow early morning Oct. 2 with Meteorologist Jennifer Perez

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Snow early morning Oct. 2 with Meteorologist Jennifer Perez

News

For the Love of Cupcakes celebrates four years of business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
What started as a hobby is now a successful cupcake and sweet treat business.

News

Snow outside TV6 Studio on Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Snow outside TV6 Studio on Oct. 2, 2020

State

Secretary of State offices to begin offering priority appointments

Updated: 1 hour ago
The priority appointments will be available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Latest News

News

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end. It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion.

News

Fitness Friday with Travis Alexander

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Personal trainer Travis Alexander demonstrates a quick at-home workout routine and talks about how to plan meals for the upcoming holiday season.

News

Fitness Friday with Travis Alexander

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Personal trainer Travis Alexander demonstrates a quick at-home workout routine and talks about how to plan meals for the upcoming holiday season.

News

Gov. Whitmer wishes POTUS, FLOTUS a speedy coronavirus recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Whitmer hopes the news “will serve as a wakeup call to every single American.”

News

U.P. DNR Fire Supervisor talks about working out West on wildfires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The firefighter spent 21 days working the North Complex Fire in California

News

Tahquamenon Area Schools closing Friday due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
At this time, it is unknown if the person was a student, teacher or other staff member. They are currently at home in isolation.