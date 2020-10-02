Oct. 2 brings snow to parts of Upper Michigan

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Parts of Upper Michigan got a small taste of winter Friday morning.

Light snow showers fell across the north wind belts overnight and into the early daylight hours Friday. The National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township recorded 0.6″ of snow as of 10:06 a.m. The first measurable snow is typically recorded at the local NWS office around Oct. 15.

Painesdale, in Houghton County, reported 0.8″ of snow as of 9:15 a.m.

Meteorologist Jennifer Perez shared an early morning view from the TV6 studio carport.

👀 Keep it coming. Why not? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j12BzuOatW — Andrew LaCombe (@andrewlacombe) October 2, 2020

Share your snow or other weather photos with us using the Burst bubble below.

