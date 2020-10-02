Northern Roots salon opens in Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -A new hair and nail salon is now open in Crystal Falls. Northern Roots, located at 1353 U.S. highway 2, opened in mid-September.

The salon will host a grand opening event Saturday, October 3rd, at 3 p.m. central time. There will be a raffle, goodie bags, and attendees must follow social distancing.

“Our community is so close, and gives back to each other, that I wanted, my goal is to give back to those who have given to me,” said the owner, Cemone Peterson.

Peterson says she is excited for this milestone in her career.

