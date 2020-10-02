Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s virus orders

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The court says Whitmer illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply.

The court determined that the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

The decision is an extraordinary development in a months-long tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature.

Breaking: Michigan Supreme Court rules against Whitmer in emergency powers case — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 2, 2020

"Accordingly, the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic now lack any basis under Michigan law," Justice Markman writes in majority opinion. https://t.co/rFuVXQw96V — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) October 2, 2020

This case is a federal cert case - a federal judge asked Mich. Supreme Court to weigh in. It's not clear yet what this means in terms of whether Whitmer's orders are still in effect. The Legislature isn't really even intending to be in session until AFTER the Nov. election #mileg — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 2, 2020

The ruling to strike down the 1945 law that Whitmer used to continually extend the pandemic emergency was 4-3. Four Republicans in majority, three Democrats in minority — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 2, 2020

This ruling came less than 2 hours after Whitmer moved the entire Upper Peninsula back into phase 4 -- the first time she has moved a region backward. She cited a surge of cases in the UP — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 2, 2020

