Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s virus orders

The court said the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”
The Michigan Supreme Court building.
The Michigan Supreme Court building.(WJRT)
By Associated Press, DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The court says Whitmer illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply.

The court determined that the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

The decision is an extraordinary development in a months-long tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature.

