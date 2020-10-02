Advertisement

Marquette County single-stream recycling rollout, collection details

A Recycle 906 cart is seen in Dec. 2019.
A Recycle 906 cart is seen in Dec. 2019.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette County municipalities are still unable to accept recycling materials curbside even though the county officially switched over from dual-stream to single-stream recycling Thursday.

Single-stream equipment installation is still ongoing at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority facility. MCSMA Director of Operations Brad Austin says the holdup in some curbside collection is because of arrangements between private haulers and some municipalities.

“An example of that would be Marquette city who has Waste Management. They have the ability to move this material to an alternate facility until we open upon completion of the equipment installation,” Austin said. “Conversely, the city of Negaunee whose hauler does not have those capabilities, those residents in the city of Negaunee will have to combine materials per the guidelines but will have to hold it until we’re open.”

In the city of Marquette, single-stream recycling will begin Monday. The city’s public works department says residents should place cardboard, paper, plastic and metal together in one recycle bin or cart.

Austin says it tentatively looks like the single-stream facility will be open in the middle of this month. He encourages residents to contact their municipalities with questions about curbside pickup.

“We need to be patient here while we finish the installation of the equipment,” said Austin. “At the end of the day, we’re going to have better recycling when we bring this system online.”

The MCSWMA works with all 22 municipalities in Marquette County.

“Everybody has a different system,” he said. “The solid waste management authority is the processor of both solid waste and recyclables. We are not involved in the collection of those materials. However, we do work hand-in-hand with the municipality and the hauler who have contracts for recycling pickup. The three units need to be working together, in particular, in a transition like this.”

