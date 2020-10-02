Marinette County Public Health: We need everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (Press Release/WLUC) - In response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and the growing strain on contact tracing, Marinette County Public Health is adjusting how contact tracing is being conducted.

In the past, contact tracers would call everyone who tested positive and notify all of their close contacts of potential exposures. This often resulted in dozens of phone calls for each positive case. With the rapid increase in cases, it is no longer feasible to conduct contact tracing in this way.

Contact tracers will continue to call everyone who tests positive to advise them to isolate and they will also notify those that live with the positive case in the same household to quarantine, however, those that test positive will now be asked call their own close contacts to advise them to quarantine.

This new approach comes from the Crisis Standards of Practice for COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Symptom Monitoring guidelines that were issued by WI Department of Health Services for local health departments during periods of increase disease activity. Several other counties around the state have already adopted this new approach.

People are defined as “close contacts” if ANY of the following situations happened while they spent time with the person with COVID-19 (even if they didn’t have symptoms):

Had direct physical contact with the person (e.g., hug, kiss, handshake).

Were within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes.

Had contact with the person’s respiratory secretions (e.g., coughed/sneezed on, contact with dirty tissue, sharing a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items).

Stayed overnight for at least one night in a household with the person.

Close contacts should stay home and watch for symptoms for 14 days after they last had close contact with a confirmed case. If symptoms develop, call your doctor. Do not go to your doctor’s office without calling first.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit //www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm.

