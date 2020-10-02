Advertisement

Marinette County Public Health: We need everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Close contacts should stay home and watch for symptoms for 14 days after they last had close contact with a confirmed case.
47 new cases; 34 newly recovered.
47 new cases; 34 newly recovered.(Graytv)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (Press Release/WLUC) - In response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and the growing strain on contact tracing, Marinette County Public Health is adjusting how contact tracing is being conducted.

In the past, contact tracers would call everyone who tested positive and notify all of their close contacts of potential exposures. This often resulted in dozens of phone calls for each positive case. With the rapid increase in cases, it is no longer feasible to conduct contact tracing in this way.

Contact tracers will continue to call everyone who tests positive to advise them to isolate and they will also notify those that live with the positive case in the same household to quarantine, however, those that test positive will now be asked call their own close contacts to advise them to quarantine.

This new approach comes from the Crisis Standards of Practice for COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Symptom Monitoring guidelines that were issued by WI Department of Health Services for local health departments during periods of increase disease activity. Several other counties around the state have already adopted this new approach.

People are defined as “close contacts” if ANY of the following situations happened while they spent time with the person with COVID-19 (even if they didn’t have symptoms):

  • Had direct physical contact with the person (e.g., hug, kiss, handshake).
  • Were within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes.
  • Had contact with the person’s respiratory secretions (e.g., coughed/sneezed on, contact with dirty tissue, sharing a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items).
  • Stayed overnight for at least one night in a household with the person.

Close contacts should stay home and watch for symptoms for 14 days after they last had close contact with a confirmed case. If symptoms develop, call your doctor. Do not go to your doctor’s office without calling first.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit //www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Political News

Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Political News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan cases up 83 Friday, as governor announces rollback to Phase 4 on Oct. 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan has seen a drastic increase in case counts over the last month

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump said he had the disease,

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

Coronavirus

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.