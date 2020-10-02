Lazard out indefinitely after core surgery
Report: Packers' receiver already underwent surgery
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard has reportedly undergone surgery on a core muscle injury and is out indefinitely.
Last week in the win at New Orleans, Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the New Saints.
Lazard missed practice Thursday with a core muscle injury.