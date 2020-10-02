Advertisement

Lazard out indefinitely after core surgery

Report: Packers' receiver already underwent surgery
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard has reportedly undergone surgery on a core muscle injury and is out indefinitely.

Last week in the win at New Orleans, Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the New Saints.

Lazard missed practice Thursday with a core muscle injury.

Latest News

Sports

Finlandia joins UMAC for football

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Finlandia University football leaving MIAA for UMAC

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Former NMU Hockey player Plandowski named Director of Amateur Scouting for Arizona Coyotes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Darryl Plandowski named Director of Amateur Scouting for Arizona Coyotes

Sports

U.P. HS Football Schedule for Week Three

Updated: 17 hours ago
High School Football

Latest News

Sports

High school sporting events allowed more spectators inside, outside beginning Friday, Oct. 9

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
There is no change to the face covering requirements.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Wednesday 9 30 20

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
New football rivalry debuts Friday when Superior Central visits Munising

National

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday after a new positive coronavirus test result Wednesday among the Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Tuesday 9 29 20

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Escanaba protests over not having football season. Gladstone tops Westwood in volleyball.

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.