Lazard out indefinitely after core surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard has reportedly undergone surgery on a core muscle injury and is out indefinitely.

Packers' WR Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery this week and is out indefinitely, per source. Lazard is coming off the best game of his NFL career, a six-catch, 146-yard performance against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020

Last week in the win at New Orleans, Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the New Saints.

Lazard missed practice Thursday with a core muscle injury.