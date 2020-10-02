Advertisement

Lakeview Arena reopens for the first time since March

Only athletes and their guests are allowed in the building during scheduled ice times.
A view inside Lakeview Arena in Marquette.
A view inside Lakeview Arena in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some smiles were on people’s faces in Marquette on Friday, as Lakeview Arena has officially reopened for the first time since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

For right now, only athletes and their guests are allowed in the complex during scheduled ice times.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, there is a COVID Preparedness Plan in place, which includes people wearing masks at all times while inside. Railings, restrooms, and doors will also be cleaned thoroughly.

Despite this, the City of Marquette’s Parks and Recreation Coordinator, Michael Anderson, says people are excited to see the doors finally back open.

“People are just excited to get back in the rink," he said. "They are excited to be playing hockey again, figure skating, and everything else that comes with it.”

The arena will not be open to the general public for quite some time. The first hockey event will be held this weekend with teams from Regions Six and Eight competing in the Iron Sticks Tournament.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

