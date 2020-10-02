Iron Mountain, Kingsford release Halloween trick-or-treating hours, guidance

IRON MOUNTAIN, KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement agencies in Iron Mountain and Kingsford have released the Halloween 2020 trick-or-treating hours and safety guidance.

Ed Mattson, Iron Mountain Director of Police and Fire Services, and Brian Metras, Kingsford Public Safety Director, have set trick-or-treating hours from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for the Iron Mountain and Kingsford areas.

“It should be noted that Trick or Treat is not sponsored or necessarily promoted by the City of Iron Mountain or the City of Kingsford,” Mattson and Metras said in the release. “Each year we set hours so that this activity is done orderly and without confusion.”

The departments also released some details on how to stay safe trick-or-treating this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some tips include staying home and/or not handing out candy if sick, avoid group parties or gatherings, wear a face mask (not a Halloween costume mask) that covers both your mouth and nose, and wash hands frequently/use hand sanitizer often.

The full list of tips released by the MDHHS can be found here, or in a previous story here.

