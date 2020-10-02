Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer wishes POTUS, FLOTUS a speedy coronavirus recovery

Whitmer hopes the news “will serve as a wakeup call to every single American.”
(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 in a Friday morning statement.

The complete statement is below:

"I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day.

"This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president.

"Here’s the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it’s going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it’s wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It’s washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another.

"I know this is hard. It’s hard for our seniors, our parents, our students, our small businesses, and our frontline workers. This has been one of the most challenging experiences any of us has ever faced. But we must not let our guard down. We must remain vigilant. COVID-19 won’t just go away because we’re tired of the disruptions it has caused to our daily lives, and right now there is no cure.

“My sincere hope is that today’s news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American. Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let’s all do our part. Let’s all mask up. And let’s get through this together, as one nation.”

