Former NMU Hockey player Plandowski named Director of Amateur Scouting for Arizona Coyotes

Courtesy: Arizona Coyotes
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WLUC) - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the club has signed Darryl Plandowski as the team’s new Director of Amateur Scouting. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to add another Stanley Cup Champion to our organization,” said Armstrong. “Darryl is an excellent talent evaluator and his fingerprints are all over the Tampa Bay Lightning roster. We are thrilled to have him lead our amateur scouting department.”

Plandowksi joins the Coyotes following 12 seasons with the 2020 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning where he most recently was the team’s Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting. He was named to that post on August 1, 2019 and helped manage the team’s amateur scouting staff. The veteran scout previously spent 11 seasons as Tampa Bay’s head amateur scout.

Prior to joining the Lightning, Plandowski worked two seasons as an amateur scout with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before that, he spent eight years in a similar role for the Buffalo Sabres. He also was a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds organization of the Western Hockey League including four seasons as a scout and two as an assistant coach.

Plandowski played college hockey at Northern Michigan University from 1987 to 1991, totaling 53-78-131 in 166 career games. He scored the NCAA national championship goal in the third overtime as NMU defeated Boston University 8-7 in 1991.

