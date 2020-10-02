Forest Park school to do virtual learning for another week

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -The Forest Park School District will be doing another week of virtual learning. The district was previously closed for two days last week, and this entire week. This is due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We’re still working on getting packets to the students that don’t have internet access, but I think we got in under control, as best we can,” said the Forest Park School’s Principal, Jackie Giuliani.

This announcement comes after the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department recommended last week, that Iron County Schools close for the next two weeks due to increased COVID cases in the area. Giuliani says the district had been tracking cases in their school, which is why they didn’t initially close for two weeks.

“Because we had closed on Thursday and Friday, we didn’t know if the DIDHD was counting that as two full two-weeks or how they wanted to proceed with it. So, we we’re kind of waiting to make that call,” she told TV6.

Guilani says right now, two teachers and two district employees currently have tested positive for the virus. 6 staff members, who previously tested positive, are now finished with quarantine. 9 additional staff are out for COVID-19 related reasons. She says the district technically has 0 high school students with the virus, as two have recovered.

“We have five middle school students who are currently positive, and two elementary students are currently positive,” said Guilani.

She says those kids would be able to return next Thursday. But, according to Guilani, 137 additional students are out for COVID-19 related reasons. She knows this is a stressful time.

“We just want you to know we are here to work with you. Do everything we can to make it as easy as possible,” she added.

Staff are in the building to teach virtually, if they are not in quarantine. On Friday, they even took part in ‘Plaidurday’. Lunches are still being handed out as well.

Guilani thanks the community for their support, as the district works through the shutdown.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.