Advertisement

Forest Park school to do virtual learning for another week

The district was previously closed for two days last week, and this entire week. Due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area.
A technology class
A technology class(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -The Forest Park School District will be doing another week of virtual learning. The district was previously closed for two days last week, and this entire week. This is due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We’re still working on getting packets to the students that don’t have internet access, but I think we got in under control, as best we can,” said the Forest Park School’s Principal, Jackie Giuliani.

This announcement comes after the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department recommended last week, that Iron County Schools close for the next two weeks due to increased COVID cases in the area. Giuliani says the district had been tracking cases in their school, which is why they didn’t initially close for two weeks.

“Because we had closed on Thursday and Friday, we didn’t know if the DIDHD was counting that as two full two-weeks or how they wanted to proceed with it. So, we we’re kind of waiting to make that call,” she told TV6.

Guilani says right now, two teachers and two district employees currently have tested positive for the virus. 6 staff members, who previously tested positive, are now finished with quarantine. 9 additional staff are out for COVID-19 related reasons. She says the district technically has 0 high school students with the virus, as two have recovered.

“We have five middle school students who are currently positive, and two elementary students are currently positive,” said Guilani.

She says those kids would be able to return next Thursday. But, according to Guilani, 137 additional students are out for COVID-19 related reasons. She knows this is a stressful time.

“We just want you to know we are here to work with you. Do everything we can to make it as easy as possible,” she added.

Staff are in the building to teach virtually, if they are not in quarantine. On Friday, they even took part in ‘Plaidurday’. Lunches are still being handed out as well.

Guilani thanks the community for their support, as the district works through the shutdown.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marinette County Public Health: We need everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Close contacts should stay home and watch for symptoms for 14 days after they last had close contact with a confirmed case.

State

Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s virus orders

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press, DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE
The court said the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

News

Fall color tourism begins in Marquette

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism is booming this season.

News

Northern Roots salon opens in Crystal Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The salon will host a grand opening event Saturday, October 3rd, at 3 p.m. central time.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan cases up 83 Friday, as governor announces rollback to Phase 4 on Oct. 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan has seen a drastic increase in case counts over the last month

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Lakeview Arena reopens for the first time since March

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Only athletes and their guests are allowed in the building during scheduled ice times.

News

Delta Schoolcraft ISD staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
All families with children at the Learning Center have already been contacted.

News

Police make arrest related to smuggling drugs into prisons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Troopers from the Michigan State Police- Sault Ste. Marie Post made an arrest after receiving information that drugs were going to be sent into the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

News

UPDATE: Whitmer moves UP back to new version of Phase 4 on Oct. 9

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe, Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
After Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, it’s not clear whether Whitmer’s orders are still in effect.