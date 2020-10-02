For the Love of Cupcakes celebrates four years of business

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the Love of Cupcakes in downtown Escanaba is celebrating four years of business on Saturday. What started as a hobby is now a successful cupcake and sweet treat business.

A set of four cupcakes on sale for five dollars and there will be other sales on sweet treats. There are also to be prizes given out to support other local businesses.

“It’s been a tremendous four years. I’m looking forward to being here a long time and I owe that all to community support and love for my customers. So, I thank them,” said Kelli van Ginhoven, owner of For the Love of Cupcakes.

Only three people will be allowed in the store at a time. If you’re not comfortable going inside, the shop offers curbside pickup and free delivery. You’re just asked to call ahead for a delivery time.

