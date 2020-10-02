Fitness Friday with Travis Alexander

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Going to the gym isn’t always an option in times like these, but even if it was, it’s always nice to have a little easy workout in your back pocket.

Personal Trainer Travis Alexander has a number of exercises for at-home enthusiasts. Today’s routine was as follows:

-Squats.

-Push-ups.

-One-sided lunges.

-Burpees.

Ideally, the routine lasts twelve minutes, with each exercise being done for a minute before moving to the next for a total of four minutes over three back-to-back sets.

One of the benefits of the workout is the aerobic components help you work up a sweat, improve mobility, and each exercise requires absolutely no weights, meaning all you need to break a sweat is your own body and just a little motivation.

And with the holiday season coming up, a little motivation may be key to maintain what Alexander advises for keeping up a healthy diet for the battery of food-centric holiday events many are sure to celebrate.

“If you can just carve out thirty minutes just on a weekend, or if you’ve got time at work, to plan your meals and diet, that makes a big difference,” Alexander says.

It may sound like obvious advice, but sometimes the most obvious stuff is forgotten exactly because it’s seen as obvious. And with the holidays fast approaching, it never hurts to have some kind of plan in place before you tuck into the Halloween candy or Thanksgiving turkey and start busting belts.

