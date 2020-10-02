Fall color tourism begins in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Temperatures are cooling, leaves are changing color, and tourists are flocking to the U.P.

Despite COVID-19, Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler says tourism in Marquette County is booming.

“We’ve been really, really busy, especially on the weekends,” said Estler. “We’ve had people coming from all over the country into the area.”

In fact, Ramada Marquette owner Randy Larson says the U.P.'s abundance of outdoor activities makes it a popular destination for people looking for ways to get active.

“Everybody’s been trying to get to where they feel safe and there’s a lot of distancing,” Larson explained. “With our trail system, the mountain biking and the hiking have been just phenominal this summer.”

As far as the amount of tourism in the coming weeks, Estler says it’s unknown. However, she has seen a trend in tourists taking advantage of working or schooling from home to travel.

“Many visitors will actually come to the area, do their work and schoolwork in the morning, then go out and enjoy the afternoon,” Estler said. “We’re hoping that continues on, and we’re looking at ways that we can provide information for those who are traveling and might be looking for an educational element.”

Larson says although the pandemic isn’t slowing tourism down, hotel bookings are looking different this season.

“Much more day of reservations instead of people planning into the future,” he said. “It makes it a little difficult for scheduling, but we’ll take it because we need all the business we can get right now.”

As the colors continue to change, tourists are expected to continue coming to the area in large numbers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.