Delta Schoolcraft ISD staff members test positive for COVID-19

A teacher and a support staff from the Learning Center
The Learning Center in Escanaba.
The Learning Center in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two staff members at the Delta Schoolcraft ISD in Escanaba have tested positive for coronavirus.

A teacher and a support staff at the Learning Center are in isolation.

“We determined through the contact tracing process that it wasn’t connected to an event at school. We didn’t have transmission in school,” said Doug Leisenring, Superintendent for Delta Schoolcraft ISD.

All families with children at the Learning Center have already been contacted.

“If they have any questions, please contact the child’s teacher, please contact the principal. We feel very comfortable reopening school on Monday,” said Leisenring.

After talking with OSF St. Francis Hospital and the Health Department, the ISD decided to move to virtual learning next week.

“I really appreciate the partnership with Public Health and our friends at OSF. They’re really helping us make the right decisions, helping us with contact tracing,” said Leisenring.

The Learning Center is closed until October 12, but some teachers and students will have to remain quarantined as they have been identified as close contacts.

“To help finish the contact tracing, do a deep cleaning of the building but then also determine of anyone else became symptomatic over these next four days,” said Leisenring.

At this time, no additional staff or students have become symptomatic.

The closure only affects the Learning Center. All other DSISD programs and services will remain open.

