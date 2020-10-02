Clouds and Chilly Temperatures Linger at the Start of the Weekend

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some breaks in the overcast. There is a chance of showers with some flurries over the higher terrain of the Copper Country in the morning, with a chance of showers near Lake Michigan during the day

Highs: mainly 40s

Sunday: Chance of showers early, possibly mixed with snow west, then a clearing trend from west

Highs: upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Breezy and warmer, clouds mixed with sun

Highs: 50s to near 60 west

Chance of scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers early east and then western areas by evening

Highs: around 60

There is a chance of showers with cooler temperatures Wednesday with clearing Thursday. Plan on a more substantial warming trend at the end of the week.

