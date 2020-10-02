Clouds and Chilly Temperatures Linger at the Start of the Weekend
A Clearing Trend is Expected from West to East Sunday
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some breaks in the overcast. There is a chance of showers with some flurries over the higher terrain of the Copper Country in the morning, with a chance of showers near Lake Michigan during the day
Highs: mainly 40s
Sunday: Chance of showers early, possibly mixed with snow west, then a clearing trend from west
Highs: upper 40s to low 50s
Monday: Breezy and warmer, clouds mixed with sun
Highs: 50s to near 60 west
Chance of scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers early east and then western areas by evening
Highs: around 60
There is a chance of showers with cooler temperatures Wednesday with clearing Thursday. Plan on a more substantial warming trend at the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.