Aspirus limiting visitors at all locations

Until further notice, visitors will not be allowed at Aspirus locations. There are some exceptions, though.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus is re-instating tighter visitor restrictions at its locations across Upper Michigan and Wisconsin to minimize the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19, influenza, and RSV.

Aspirus' temporary visitor restrictions, which will be fully implemented before the weekend, apply to both inpatient and outpatient settings to protect patients, staff and community members.

These restrictions will help the Aspirus team continue to provide safe, excellent care to all who need it.

Until further notice, visitors will not be allowed at Aspirus locations, with the following exceptions:

  • Clinics – One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs.
  • Compassionate care – Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team.
  • COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations.
  • Inpatient areas – One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs.
  • Labor and delivery patients – Birth mother and one support person.
  • Outpatient treatment centers (dialysis and oncology) – One adult support person.
  • Patients under 18 – Two primary adult support persons.
  • Surgery/procedure patients – One adult support person, recommended to wait in vehicle or designated location.

Nursing Home/Assisted Living residents

No visitors, however family members with special circumstances are encouraged to call the location to discuss.

Aspirus nursing home/assisted living locations include:

  • Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare – Portage, WI
  • Aspirus Medford Hospital – Care and Rehabilitation and Country Gardens – Medford, WI
  • Aspirus Pleasant View – Phillips, WI
  • Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Long Term Care – Ontonagon, MI
  • Aspirus Langlade Hospital – Rosalia Gardens – Antigo, WI

All approved visitors are required to wear a facemask at all times while in an Aspirus facility.

In accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aspirus is restricting all visitors who exhibit signs of fever or respiratory symptoms and those who are in quarantine or isolation per Public Health.

Aspirus appreciates the cooperation of its visitors, patients, associates, and providers to support infection control efforts and help minimize the spread of respiratory infections and COVID-19. All community members are also encouraged to follow safety recommendations, including wearing a mask, physical distancing and staying home when ill.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

