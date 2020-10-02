Advertisement

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end.
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan group has submitted 539,000 signatures to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end. It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is investigating whether the ballot drive used illegal tactics.

The Democratic governor has opposed the initiative, saying a 1945 law allowing her to unilaterally extend a state of emergency has helped her save lives.

Unlock Michigan needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion. It said state election officials can certify the measure in 60 days - a figure that has been questioned by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who has said it could take 105 days and noted the deadline is 2022. That is when the legislation would go to voters if lawmakers did not pass it.

Republican organizers said they did not include about 1,200 signatures that were collected by circulators after they were trained on deceptive, potentially illegal tactics by a “liberal political operative.”

State Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is investigating the ballot drive. The Democratic governor has opposed the initiative, saying she has saved lives due to a 1945 law allowing her to unilaterally extend a state of emergency and therefore issued underlying orders to curb COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

