Workshops available for UP residents struggling with chronic illnesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan and the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network are working together to offer Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH), a free online interactive program focusing on positive health behaviors.

Participants work with a small group of people who are experiencing similar struggles with ongoing health conditions, providing a supportive environment for people who are facing health challenges while trying to make changes. Together, participants find ways to overcome obstacles and celebrate their successes, according to a press release detailing the program.

New BCBH programs are starting every week and enrollment is ongoing. The self-paced program is free for adults living in Michigan with a health condition or a physical disability. To sign up for the program, visit diabetesinmichigan.org. Anyone with questions can call the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan at (800) 482-1455 or the U.P Diabetes Outreach Network at (906) 273-1120.

