Women of Steel host Strike for Hunger

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Women of Steel hosted the seventh annual Strike for Hunger on Thursday.

Members outside Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba and Pat’s Foods in Gladstone collected canned foods, personal hygiene products, paper products and monetary donations.

All donations will go to The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul. All money collected from Pat’s will stay in Gladstone and all money collected at Elmer’s will stay in Escanaba.

“We did really well last year, and we’ve done very well other years. This year, we’re not sure what to expect but we’re hoping to do really well again. Any donation helps,” said Donna Dams, Coordinator for Women of Steel Local 21.

Women of Steel will also be set up Friday and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until midnight.

