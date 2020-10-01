Advertisement

Wisconsin hunters reminded to register deer as it’s required by the state DNR

Harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5:00 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered.
Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. FILE
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Department of Natural Resources would like to remind all hunters that harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5:00 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered.

The 2020 fall forecast is packed with information about this year’s deer seasons. With extended archery and crossbow seasons in 26 counties and the nine-day gun season still ahead, hunters have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the hunt. Licenses are on sale now online at gowild.wi.gov and at approved license agents around the state. DNR service centers remain closed.

When registering, hunters are encouraged to use GameReg, a registration system that collects harvest information from the hunter and provides a confirmation number for the hunter’s records. The system is simple, fast and convenient for hunters.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

  • Online at GameReg.WI.Gov (the fastest and easiest option)
  • By phone at 1-844-426-3734 (1-844-GAME-REG)
  • Electronically at a participating in-person registration station

Before you register, have the deer harvest authorization number handy. Each harvest authorization has a unique number, so use the harvest authorization number from the specific harvest authorization you wish to fill. You can find the harvest authorization number on either the paper copy or PDF file of the harvest authorization.

You may also access your harvest authorization number and register online through the My GameReg section of your Go Wild account at GoWild.WI.Gov. Just locate the harvest authorization you wish to fill and click on the link to begin the registration process.

The registration system will prompt hunters to answer a series of questions such as the deer management unit in which the deer was harvested, the age (adult or fawn), sex (buck or doe) of the deer and weapon type used to harvest the animal.

You will receive a 10-character confirmation number for your records once your deer has been successfully registered.

For more information regarding electronic registration, visit the Wisconsin DNR webpage.

