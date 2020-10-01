Advertisement

Wanted: Haunted tales and scary stories about Dickinson County

The Menominee Range Historical Foundation’s Promotional Committee is hosting a virtual campfire and they want to hear those local ghost stories from you.
The Menominee Range Historical Foundation
The Menominee Range Historical Foundation
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The first day of October means Halloween is on its way. Due to so many unknowns this year with Halloween festivities, the Menominee Range Historical Foundation’s Promotional Committee is hosting a virtual campfire and they want to hear those local ghost stories from you.

Jayna Houtari, a committee member, says this year, the Menominee range museums did not open, due to the pandemic.

“We may not have any haunted houses to visit, there may not be trick or treating, but we can still go online,” she said.

The idea of a virtual campfire, is a way people can still connect and learn.

“Dickinson County has a rich history. We have a lot of old buildings that still stand. People still live in a lot of these grand old homes so there’s a lot of stories to tell,” added Houtari.

Houtari says people can post their experiences on two different places.

“We do have a Facebook group you can search for. It’s local Haunted History 2020. Or there’s a blog, if you choose to tell your story anonymously,” she told TV6.

She says the group has taken off.

“It’s really interesting. I’m glad some people are coming forward and sharing some of the experience they’re had,” said Houtari.

If you know a haunted place, or have a mysterious experience the foundation encourages you to share. These pages will be up all year, for you to post and read other people’s stories.

