UP Energy Task Force to meet online Oct. 7

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force has scheduled its next online meeting for Wednesday, Oct. 7, to discuss energy options in the U.P. and begin to formulate possible recommendations for its report.

Sarah Banas Mills, senior project manager at the Graham Sustainability Institute and lecturer at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, will discuss attitudes about energy in the Upper Peninsula and renewable energy options for the region. Following the presentation, there will be time allotted for public comments.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. via the Microsoft Teams online platform. Registration is not necessary to attend. To participate, go to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce and click on the meeting’s Teams link. Those who are only able to join by telephone can dial 248-509-0316 and use the conference ID 867 579 60 #.

Members of the public who wish to speak at the meeting are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov, with “Request for Public Comment During October Meeting” in the subject line and your name. Members of the public who attend the meeting but who did not submit their names ahead of time will be allowed to comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

Comments regarding the work of the UP Energy Task Force can be submitted to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

The U.P. Energy Task Force must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021. In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P.

The Governor has asked the U.P. Energy Task Force to formulate alternative solutions for meeting the region’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness. The Executive Order also asked the Task Force to identify and evaluate potential changes to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the area’s energy needs due to such changes.

Wednesday’s meeting is being held in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

