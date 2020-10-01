Superior Solar Project open house hosted by Savion, LLC in Marquette County

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past year, Savion, LLC, a solar and energy company, has been evaluating sites in Marquette County for a solar farm.

“What Savion is doing here today is soliciting feedback from the local community. We’ve identified the site as having very strong fundamentals for having a solar energy project,” said Courtney Timmons, development director at Savion.

But what does that mean for energy in the area? Timmons says energy taken to the grid will power people’s homes and businesses.

“Electricity is converted into power that’s usable to the grid. It flows to the grid.”

And while the solar panels will provide cleaner energy, Timmons says the project will create more opportunities for the county.

“Marquette County will benefit from the solar project through new construction jobs as well as new fulltime jobs, and property tax revenue as well.”

According to Timmons, the project is expected to cost between 100 to 150 million dollars, but will continue

“At that level, it will be generating 15 to 20 million in new property taxes over the lifetime of the project.”

However, before ground can be broken on this project, it won’t happen right away.

“We anticipate breaking ground in 2 or 3 years if everything goes as planned. Construction will probably last one to one and a half years.”

Timmons says Savion has been meeting with local stakeholders and community members and most of the feedback has been positive.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from the local community and the businesses here in Crossroads.”

The Savion development team will be hosting more community information sessions and will continue to take feedback from the community.

