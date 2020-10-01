Small Business Restart Program helps small businesses through the pandemic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Small businesses across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Through the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, InvestUP awarded $4.5 million to businesses in need of assistance.

InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante says the survival of these businesses is crucial to Michigan’s economy.

“Really the lifeline of our economy is the small business community,” Fittante said. “When you look at what it means on the hospitality side, the restaurant side, the tourism side, so many of those industry sectors are really managed by small businesses.”

A total of 730 Upper Peninsula businesses and nonprofit organizations received grants through the program.

One of those businesses was The Good Earth Salon in Iron Mountain. Owner Kate Pearson says the funds she received eased the financial difficulties she faced after months without business.

“When the shutdown ended and my business opened, I thought, ‘Now is the time where I can start to replenish everything that I had lost,’” said Pearson. “Then when I found out that I got the Restart grant, I just took a huge sigh of relief. ‘Okay, I can use this for upcoming payrolls and taxes and overhead, and now my family is going to be okay.’”

The good earth Salon didn’t just survive the pandemic. Pearson says business has been great since reopening. She adds that she and other business owners are grateful for how much the small business restart program helped during this uncertain year.

“The salon is doing absolutely wonderful right now,” Pearson said. “It just really shows how the communities can come together and help people in one of the hardest times of their lives and their businesses. That’s incredible.”

Fittante says any small business owners who were unable to receive grants through the program can still seek assistance at update906.com.

