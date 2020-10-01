Rate reduction takes effect for Marquette Board of Light & Power customers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Board of Light & Power (BLP) customers will see a decrease in their electric rates, effective October 1. Following a cost study the BLP and the Marquette City Commission adopted a rate reduction of an average of 3.7 percent for customers.

The amount will vary by usage for families and will also be different for commercial or business customers. According to BLP administration, the rate reduction is because of a more efficient power plant in the Marquette Energy Center or MEC.

“It’s an operational efficiency gain with the new natural gas fired power plan that we have, we transitioned from the Shiras Steam Plant to this, this is a much more efficient use power plant it, it’s a lot more dispatchable against the grid, we’re able to buy power and we kind of bundled all that up and we’re going to pass it back to our customers,” said BLP Executive Director Tom Carpenter.

This is the first rate adjustment for the BLP in the past four years. Carpenter also said going forward, they don’t anticipate any rate adjustments in the next few years.

