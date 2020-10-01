Advertisement

NMU students gather to remember Ruth Bader Ginsberg

NMU students gather at the wildcat statue to have a moment of silence in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg
NMU students gather at the wildcat statue to have a moment of silence in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students came together to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Wednesday night. The students met at the wildcat statue on campus for a moment of silence before heading into Jamrich Hall.

There they saw a brief presentation about Ginsberg’s life. Afterwards the group watched the RBG biopic ‘On the Basis of Sex’. Organizers say they hope the students remember the impact she had on society.

“I think Ruth is a great source of inspiration, she faced a lot of different obstacles in her path to becoming a Supreme Court Justice in a time when a lot of law schools weren’t accepting a lot of women so I think remaining passionate about the things you care about, no matter what you face, is really really important,” said ASNMU President, Emma Drever.

Wednesday night’s event came together after several members of the NMU community reached out to the student union asking for a remembrance of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette Regional History Center calls for local archaeologists

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The MRHC is hosting an archaeology bingo scavenger hunt through October

Political News

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

State

Governor Whitmer extends executive order protecting residents and staff in long-term facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Governor Whitmer says the executive order maintains protections for Michigan’s most vulnerable populations living in congregate settings and staff.

News

Join ‘Project Keep Kids Warm’ to help provide new winter clothes to the needy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
In times of Covid safety, their annual mission will require a growing supply of only new clothing items to be able to give out.

Latest News

News

Ishpeming ballpark closed after ongoing vandalism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Ishpeming Township ballpark next to the Ishpeming Township Hall is closed due to vandalism and property damage.

News

Marquette County is looking for backup poll workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Election day is just over a month away and preparing for in-person voting means finding poll workers, and this year, Marquette County is not struggling to find volunteers.

News

Baraga County communities thank electric line crews for work after Friday night storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Sept. 25, all 1,134 homes in L’Anse lost power, along with 50 more in Baraga.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up nearly 150 Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
More than one-third of those cases were reported in just Delta County.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Northern Michigan University announces cybersecurity partnership with Northcross Group

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Northcross Group will provide internship opportunities for students and contribute to the university’s cybersecurity courses.