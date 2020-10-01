NMU students gather to remember Ruth Bader Ginsberg

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students came together to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Wednesday night. The students met at the wildcat statue on campus for a moment of silence before heading into Jamrich Hall.

There they saw a brief presentation about Ginsberg’s life. Afterwards the group watched the RBG biopic ‘On the Basis of Sex’. Organizers say they hope the students remember the impact she had on society.

“I think Ruth is a great source of inspiration, she faced a lot of different obstacles in her path to becoming a Supreme Court Justice in a time when a lot of law schools weren’t accepting a lot of women so I think remaining passionate about the things you care about, no matter what you face, is really really important,” said ASNMU President, Emma Drever.

Wednesday night’s event came together after several members of the NMU community reached out to the student union asking for a remembrance of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.