New program aims to help seniors in need of companionship

RSVP volunteers will be providing Virtual Friendly Visiting with residents at the D.J. Jacobetti Center and the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, funded through Americorp Senior and the State of Michigan, is piloting a new program, specific to the unique needs of seniors during the State of Emergency.

RSVP volunteers will be providing Virtual Friendly Visiting with residents at the D.J. Jacobetti Center and the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

Thanks to donations from the West End Health Foundation, the Community Foundation of Marquette, and the United Way, we were able to purchase iPads for volunteers and residents in need of companionship.

iPads are linked through Facetime, allowing residents and volunteers to easily connect for face to face visits, virtually.

For more information about this program or becoming a volunteer with R.S.V.P. please contact:

If you have questions about the coronavirus, please contact the State of Michigan Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or contact the Marquette County Health Department, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 906-475-9977.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

RSVP Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

