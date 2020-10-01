Advertisement

Nagelkirk Gardens hosts Harvest Daze & Nights

Poster for Harvest Daze & Nights at Nagelkirk Gardens(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the wet weather, Nagelkirk Gardens is able to show off their outdoor event venue Thursday night. With cups of hot cider and a variety of snacks, the staff welcomed guest for their first ‘Harvest Daze & Nights’.

The event was both a sale for Nagelkirk Gardens and a chance to show off the venue. This past summer, work began on transforming part of the property so it could be a place to host weddings and other gatherings.

“I hope that they can see how beautiful it is here and then they think of it for events but I also think it’s great to be able to get out and see the Upper Michigan beauty admire the trees and the changing seasons, I love it and I hope everyone else gets to see it too,” said Event and Venue Manager, Jaime Bedard.

Nagelkirk Gardens has been taking reservations for events through the summer. They are currently booking for next summer as well.

