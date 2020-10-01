Advertisement

MDARD offering rural grants

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is now accepting proposals for the Rural Development Fund grants, a competitive grant program aimed at promoting the sustainability of land-based industries and supporting infrastructure that benefits rural communities in Michigan.
Grant money graphic.
Grant money graphic.(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is now accepting proposals for the Rural Development Fund grants, a competitive grant program aimed at promoting the sustainability of land-based industries and supporting infrastructure that benefits rural communities in Michigan.

According to a press release sent out by MDARD, these grants are available for projects addressing:

  • expansion and sustainability of land-based industries
  • worker training related to land-based industries, and energy, transportation, housing, communications, water and wastewater infrastructure to benefit rural communities

This grant can also be used for micropolitan statistical areas, which are defined by the U.S. Department of Management and Budget as an area/county with at least one urban cluster of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000 population.

Specific projects for consideration may include projects that lead to the expansion and location of meat and poultry processing facilities, if in an eligible area.

Land-based industries include:

  • food and agriculture
  • forestry
  • mining
  • oil and gas production
  • tourism

The proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process. The maximum limit on project grant fund requests is $100,000. The total allotment of funding for the current year is approximately $1,400,000. All proposals require at least a 30% cash match. Applicants for grant funds will be asked to describe how the project will impact and produce measurable outcomes for rural communities.

Those interested in applying for the grant program should visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants to view the application and program guidelines.

Any additional communications concerning this Request for Proposal should be sent to mda-grants@michigan.gov. Proposals must be received at the email above no later than 3 p.m. (EST) on November 19, 2020.  Proposals received after 3 p.m. will not be considered.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Construction of new Beacon House continues

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Home for patients receiving specialty medical care and their families will be located next to UP Health System Marquette.

News

New program aims to help seniors in need of companionship

Updated: 58 minutes ago
RSVP volunteers will be providing Virtual Friendly Visiting with residents at the D.J. Jacobetti Center and the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

State

Unemployment: Michigan activates Federal Extended Benefits program

Updated: 1 hour ago
This activation allows or up to 59 weeks of unemployment benefits to those impacted by economic uncertainty created by COVID-19.

News

Workshops available for UP residents struggling with chronic illnesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan and the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network are working together to offer Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH), a free online interactive program focusing on positive health behaviors.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

State

Paid parental leave for state employees begins Thursday with start of fiscal year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eligible individuals can get up to 12 weeks of paid leave immediately following the birth or adoption of a child under the age of six.

News

Small Business Restart Program helps small businesses through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The program awarded $4.5 million to 730 Upper Peninsula businesses.

News

Wanted: Haunted tales and scary stories about Dickinson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Menominee Range Historical Foundation’s Promotional Committee is hosting a virtual campfire and they want to hear those local ghost stories from you.

Coronavirus

As UP COVID-19 cases rise, so do hospitalizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
44 people are hospitalized for the coronavirus in Upper Michigan. Ten of those patients are in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.