MDARD offering rural grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is now accepting proposals for the Rural Development Fund grants, a competitive grant program aimed at promoting the sustainability of land-based industries and supporting infrastructure that benefits rural communities in Michigan.

According to a press release sent out by MDARD, these grants are available for projects addressing:

expansion and sustainability of land-based industries

worker training related to land-based industries, and energy, transportation, housing, communications, water and wastewater infrastructure to benefit rural communities

This grant can also be used for micropolitan statistical areas, which are defined by the U.S. Department of Management and Budget as an area/county with at least one urban cluster of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000 population.

Specific projects for consideration may include projects that lead to the expansion and location of meat and poultry processing facilities, if in an eligible area.

Land-based industries include:

food and agriculture

forestry

mining

oil and gas production

tourism

The proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process. The maximum limit on project grant fund requests is $100,000. The total allotment of funding for the current year is approximately $1,400,000. All proposals require at least a 30% cash match. Applicants for grant funds will be asked to describe how the project will impact and produce measurable outcomes for rural communities.

Those interested in applying for the grant program should visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants to view the application and program guidelines.

Any additional communications concerning this Request for Proposal should be sent to mda-grants@michigan.gov. Proposals must be received at the email above no later than 3 p.m. (EST) on November 19, 2020. Proposals received after 3 p.m. will not be considered.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.