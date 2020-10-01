Marquette’s Lakeview Arena to open for scheduled, on-ice activities Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter activities are set to begin again at Marquette’s Lakeview Arena.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the arena will be open for athletes and their guests during scheduled on-ice activity.

The building and the city’s Parks and Recreation office will remain closed to the public except for scheduled ice times.

All guests are asked to follow the Lakeview Arena COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which includes wearing masks at all times while in the building.

Click here to read the full Lakeview Arena COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.