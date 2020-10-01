Marquette Regional History Center calls for local archaeologists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is hosting a new way to get involved with history. It’s an archaeology bingo scavenger hunt.

Normally the center hosts in-person archaeology fairs each year, but due to the pandemic, the center is getting creative. It’s up to you to head out and find things like old maps, converted schools and churches, old bottles and other artifacts on the bingo card.

“It really gets you thinking in a different way, even thinking about edible plants and all forms of communications, the word archaeology is broad and we want to get people out there in the community really thinking about their local history through a different lens,” said Museum Educator Betsy Rutz.

There are prizes for completing the cards and the grand prize is a museum membership and downtown Marquette gift cards. The archaeology bingo game runs through October.

