Advertisement

Marquette city clerk: Absentee ballots available, multiple return options exist

An application for a ballot can be submitted online or voters can request a physical application by calling the office.
Marquette City Seal and 'I voted' stickers.
Marquette City Seal and 'I voted' stickers.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Absent voter ballots are currently available in the City of Marquette.

For those voters that would like an absentee ballot, they must first submit an official request. Registered voters can pick up a ballot in person at the City Clerk’s Office, located in City Hall at 300 W. Baraga Ave. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Alternately, the absentee balloting process can be handled by mail. An application for a ballot can be submitted online at www.mi.gov/vote, or voters can request a physical application by calling the office.

Once absentee voters complete their ballot, they should place it in the green return envelope and seal it up. For city voters, these envelopes are postage-paid and can be returned by mail at no charge to the voter.

Alternately, the ballots can be returned to the clerk’s office, or can be deposited in one of the city’s 24-hour secure drop-boxes. These boxes are located at City Hall (300 W. Baraga Ave.) and at the Municipal Service Center (1100 Wright St.).

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sea lamprey control measures planned for the Rapid River in Delta County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The application of lampricides will begin Friday, Oct. 2, and will be completed in about a week.

News

Marquette’s Lakeview Arena to open for scheduled, on-ice activities Friday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The building and the Parks and Recreation office will remain closed to the public except for scheduled ice times.

National

Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products - including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches - were not liable for value-added tax.

News

Astral Owl Grand-Opening today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Kat Girard on the grand opening of her business Astral Owl, Marquette's newest psychic shop.

Latest News

News

Astral Owl grand opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A discussion with Kat Girard on the grand opening of her business Astral Owl, Marquette's newest psychic shop.

VOD Recordings

Unity Yoga Co-op set to open October 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Talking with Unity Yoga instructor Connor Ryan about what the Co-op is all about

News

Marquette Regional History Center calls for local archaeologists

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The MRHC is hosting an archaeology bingo scavenger hunt through October

News

NMU students gather to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
NMU students gathered to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Wednesday night

Political News

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

State

Governor Whitmer extends executive order protecting residents and staff in long-term facilities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Governor Whitmer says the executive order maintains protections for Michigan’s most vulnerable populations living in congregate settings and staff.