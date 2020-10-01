Marquette city clerk: Absentee ballots available, multiple return options exist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Absent voter ballots are currently available in the City of Marquette.

For those voters that would like an absentee ballot, they must first submit an official request. Registered voters can pick up a ballot in person at the City Clerk’s Office, located in City Hall at 300 W. Baraga Ave. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Alternately, the absentee balloting process can be handled by mail. An application for a ballot can be submitted online at www.mi.gov/vote, or voters can request a physical application by calling the office.

Once absentee voters complete their ballot, they should place it in the green return envelope and seal it up. For city voters, these envelopes are postage-paid and can be returned by mail at no charge to the voter.

Alternately, the ballots can be returned to the clerk’s office, or can be deposited in one of the city’s 24-hour secure drop-boxes. These boxes are located at City Hall (300 W. Baraga Ave.) and at the Municipal Service Center (1100 Wright St.).

