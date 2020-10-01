Marinette County sheriff: Don’t become a victim of phone scams

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about phone scams that have become more prevalent in the Marinette County area.

According to Sheriff Jerry Sauve, two recent scams reported are the “grandparent scam” and the “I’m a federal agent” scam.

The grandparent scam targets older individuals. The caller claims the person’s grandchild is in trouble and needs money right away, usually to get out of or avoid jail time.

The federal agent scam has callers claiming to be agents with agencies like the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). These callers say money needs to be sent in or sheriff’s deputies will come to arrest you.

These scams, and others, have become a bigger issue in recent years.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to never send money, give out credit or debit card information, social security numbers, or other personal details to someone who calls you (unless you were anticipating that call). If you want to be extra cautious, tell them to call the sheriff’s office, get their phone number to say you’ll call back, or just hang up.

If you feel like you may be the victim of a phone scam, or wish to report a possible scam, please call your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.